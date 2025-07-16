Maharashtra: Woman delivers baby boy in moving bus, her ‘husband’ Altaf Sheikh kills him by throwing him out of the vehicle, both arrested

A 19-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Parbhani gave birth while on a moving bus. However, her alleged husband, Altaf Sheikh, who was accompanying her, discarded the newborn out of the vehicle. As a result, the baby died instantly. This incident occurred on the Pathri-Selu road.

The couple, Ritika Dhere and Altaf Sheikh, was traveling in a sleeper bus and the a baby boy was born at 6:30 in the morning. Subsequently, they wrapped the infant in a cloth and threw it out of the bus. But the driver noticed this and asked what has happened. Altaf Sheikh, however, told the driver that his spouse had vomited.

The body was discovered by a passerby who notified the police. The authorities conducted an investigation and halted the bus. After an initial investigation, the pair was apprehended. Altaf Sheikh claimed that he was unable to care for the baby and hence took the drastic measure.

Police found out that Ritika and Altaf were living in Pune for the last 18 months and claimed that they were married. However, they could not produce any documents to prove the same. The case is now under inquiry.