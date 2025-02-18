‘Make American Planes Crash Again’: ‘Journalist’ Mehdi Hasan cheers a plane crash in US which suffered 9/11, deletes post

Mehdi Hasan, a British-American ‘Islamist’Journalist’ posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “Make American Planes Crash Again”. The post came after two people died in a plane crash at American state of Georgia’s Covington Airport.

Following the blowback against him online, Mehdi Hasan tried to retract from his comments. He said that it was a sarcastic tweet and he was countering Islamophobia with this post.

Mehdi Hasan said that people are clipping his post out of context despite posting his message as it is. However, he admitted that the tweet was in poor taste, but still blamed others for reposting it by adding ,”It has allowed people in bad faith to call me a terrorist.”

Notably, Mehdi Hasan is the same American journalist who called Non-Muslim ‘Kafir animals’ not so long ago. He was taken off the air as well for a while over his Islamist rants.