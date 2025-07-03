Mali: Al Qaeda-linked terrorists abduct 3 Indians, were workers at a local factory

Terrorists linked to the dreaded terror outfit, Al Qaeda, have reportedly abducted three Indian nationals in Mali. The three Indian nationals were working at a cement factory in Mali.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which is linked to Al-Qaeda, is apparently behind the abduction. The group has, in the past, carried out multiple attacks across West Africa and particularly in Mali.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded firmly to the abduction, calling it a “deplorable act of violence”. It has urged the Government of Mali to ensure “safe and expeditious” release of the workers.

“The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack on the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages. The government of India unequivocally condemns this act and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary steps for the safe return of our nationals,” MEA said in an official statement.

“Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate the safe and early release of the Indian nationals,” the statement added.