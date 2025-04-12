Mamata Banerjee reiterates opposition to Waqf Act, questions why protests in West Bengal when law is made by centre and state govt has assured it will not implement it

As violent protests by Muslims against the Waqf (Amendment) Act continue in West Bengal, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reiterated that the act won’t be implemented in the state. In a post on X, Banerjee appealed the people to maintain peace and not incite violence ‘for the sake of politics.’

The TMC chief also wondered why there are protests in West Bengal when the act had been brought by the central government and the state government has opposed it. Mamata Banerjee asked the agitators to seek answers from the central government, as the law was made by the central government.

She CM posted, “Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter – we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?”

সবার কাছে আবেদন



সব ধর্মের সকল মানুষের কাছে আমার একান্ত আবেদন, আপনারা দয়া করে শান্ত থাকুন, সংযত থাকুন। ধর্মের নামে কোনো অ-ধার্মিক আচরণ করবেন না। প্রত্যেক মানুষের প্রাণই মূল্যবান, রাজনীতির স্বার্থে দাঙ্গা লাগাবেন না। দাঙ্গা যারা করছেন তারা সমাজের ক্ষতি করছেন।



মনে রাখবেন, যে… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2025

The Bengal CM said that the state government would take legal action against those who incite riots, saying, “We do not condone any violent activity.”

Without naming anyone, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. She urged the people to not give in to their persuasion.

She added, “I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”

West Bengal have been witnessing massive protests by Muslims against the Waqf Act, which have turned violent in many places. The situation turned volatile in Murshidabad yesterday, where Muslim mobs attacked police, vandalised vehicles, govt offices, shops after Friday prayers. Several policemen were injured in the attack.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also opposing the act, and she had said several times that the central law won’t be implemented in the state.