Massive violence erupted in Murshidabad in West Bengal as a Muslim mob protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act clashed with police, set vehicles on fire, threw stones at trains and vandalized railway stations. This was the latest in the rounds of violence in Murshidabad during protests against Waqf Act.

As per reports, a large number of people from the Muslim community had gathered in Murshidabad after the Friday prayers and started protesting against the Waqf Act. The protesters blocked the National Highway 12 at Sajurmor intersection in Sutir and the new Dakbangla intersection in Shamsherganj block, demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Bill.

Later, the situation turned violent in both places as they started pelting stones and bricks at the police. The cops retaliated with batons, lathicharge and tear gas shells. Several policemen were injured in the clash, along with some protestors. The SDPO of Farakka was also injured in the attack.

The situation deteriorated to such an extent that some cops had to take shelter in a nearby mosque to save their lives from the murderous mob.

The mob also pelted stones and crude bombs at police vehicles and set them ablaze. The protestors claimed that the police fired on them, but the police have denied the claim. A police van carrying prisoners was also attacked by the mob, along with government and private buses. Government offices were also target by the mob, smashing windows by throwing stones and bricks.

The mob also targeted railway infrastructure in the area, pelting stones at trains and the railway station. Several passenger trains were affected as a result of the disruption. Railway officials said that protestors stopped train movements by sitting on the tracks.

A statement issued by Eastern Railway said that around 5000 people obstructed train movement near Dhulianganga station on the Azimganj-New Farakka section of Eastern Railway. The mob blocked the line between Dhulianganga and Nimita stations, forcing the railways to divert or short-terminate several trains.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Eastern Railway CPRO Diptimoy Dutta says, "Train services have been affected in the Azimganj-New Farakka section as a group of people were squatting on the railway track between Dhulian Ganga and Nimtita stations… They also damaged the gate no 43.… https://t.co/c86EVFvFnF pic.twitter.com/pYl9Dobdqc — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

The protestors blocked the Kamakhya–Puri Express near Dhulianganga in the afternoon, delaying it. The train was later diverted via a different route after it was stranded for over 2 hours. Barharwa–Azimganj Passenger, Sahibganj–Azimganj Passenger, Nabadwip Dham Express, Azimganj–Malda Town Passenger were among the other affected trains.

Railway authorities said that all trains going towards north Bengal through Murshidabad have been either diverted or cancelled.

“Eastern Railway expressed deep concern for such obstruction to train movement which not only affects the punctuality but also creates trouble for lots of passengers who are on board,” the statement said.

In response to the unrest, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to the area, as it falls within 50 kilometers of the India–Bangladesh international border. Murshidabad has been witnessing violence regularly in recent days in protests against the Waqf law.

Similar violence had erupted in Murshidabad on Tuesday too, as a Muslim mob had pelted stones and torched vehicles.