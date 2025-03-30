Man arrested for firing shots at Sania Mirza’s sister Anam’s Dawat-e-Ramzan expo in Hyderabad

A ‘Dawat-e-Ramzan’ expo organised by Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza witnessed tense scenes after a man fired shots at the event. A dispute between two individuals at the exhibition at King’s Palace, organised by Anam Mirza, escalated when one of them fired shots at the event.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 29, when one of the two persons involved in the altercation fired two shots at the venue.

“A small fight broke out at an exhibition Dawat-e-Ramzan between a perfume shop and a toy shop owner, and it was compromised. In between, he (accused Hassebuddin) unnecessarily fired two rounds in the air with his licensed pistol,” Inspector of Gudimalkapur police station said as per ANI.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.