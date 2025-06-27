In an awkward incident, a man reportedly attended a virtual proceeding of the Gujarat High Court while sitting in toilet and apparently relieving himself. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing man wearing yellow t-shirt sitting in a loo with his camera on as the judge and other litigants are also visible on the screen.

A video showing a man attending Gujarat High Court virtual proceedings while seated on a toilet and apparently relieving himself has gone viral on the social media.



Read full story: https://t.co/FbendKMD2M #GujaratHighCourt #VirtualHearings #VideoConferencehearing… pic.twitter.com/spyxMiptiO — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 27, 2025

As per reports, the incident took place on 20th June before the bench of Justice Nizar S Desai. The initial visuals of the video show a close view of the man logged in as ‘Samad Battery’. He, later, placed his phone at a distance which exposed him seated on a toilet. The man kept the camera on as he is seen cleaning himself, pulling his trousers up and moving out of the washroom.

The man was respondent in a plea seeking quashing of an FIR. He was also the original complainant in the case. The High Court reportedly quashed the FIR as the matter was amicably solved between the parties.