The Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, along with other CAPF forces, have seized a huge cache of arms from multiple raids in the areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur.

From the midnight of 3rd July 2025 to the morning of 4th July 2025, Security Forces (SFs) conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of the above hill districts.

Joint teams comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and CAPFs were deployed for the same.

21 Insas rifles, 11 AK series rifles, 26 SLRs, 2 sniper rifles, 2 MA Assault Rifles, pistols and a large quantity of other arms and ammunition, along with equipment like scopes, launchers etc, were seized.

“The Manipur Police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the Police and Security Forces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity”, the official handle of the Manipur police posted on X.