Monday, May 26, 2025

Manish Sisodia took away ACs, TVs, chairs, fans, and even curtains: BJP MLA Ravinder Negi says after reaching the govt office of his constituency

In the recently held Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP’s Ravinder Negi triumphed from the Patparganj constituency. Notably, the seat was previously held by former Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Sisodia, who is an accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam, had changed his constituency to Jangpura from Patparganj this time, however, he lost there despite changing his seat.

Now, newly elected BJP MLA Ravinder Negi has said that when he reached the government office of Patparganj Constituency, he found the Air Conditioners and TVs missing from the office.

Negi has alleged that the outgoing MLA of the area, Sisodia, has stolen these electronics items from the government office. He further said that even chairs, fans, and even curtains were missing from the office. “They are thieves, they have no shame”, the BJP MLA added.

