Mann ki Baat: PM Modi shares greetings on Chhath Puja, pays tribute to Sardar Patel and Vande Mataram

On Sunday (26th October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared greetings on the festival of ‘Chhath Puja’ and pointed out how it reflects the unity of nature, culture and society.

Besides, he also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their success in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor and the ongoing anti-Naxal drive (Operation Kagar).

The Indian Prime Minister also remembered the Ironman of India, Shri Sardar Patel, ahead of his 150th birth anniversary. on 31st October this year.

“I urge all of you to participate in the Run For Unity being organised across the country on October 31, and not just participate alone, but along with others,” he emphasised.

He also praised the Indian national song ‘Vande Mataram’, which was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee about 150 years ago on 7th November, 2025.

Pm Modi said, “The Vedas laid the foundation of Indian civilisation with the sentiment expressed as Earth is the mother and I am her child. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, by penning ‘VandeMataram’, enshrined that same relationship between the motherland and its children as a mantra in the universe of emotions.”

He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Bisra Munda and his fight to secure rights for the tribal community in India. Pm Modi reitereated that he will he honoured during the ‘Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas’ on 15th November.