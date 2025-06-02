Marrying twice not wrong, Tej Pratap hasn’t committed any crime: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh

Last week, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for a period of six years after Tej Pratap’s public announcement on May 24, 2025, where he revealed a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav. Images of Tej Pratap’s alleged wedding with Anushka had also started doing the rounds of social media.

Now, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has come out in support of Tej Pratap. Sudhakar Singh said, “Tej Pratap has not done anything wrong or immoral. In Hindu customs, two or three marriages are considered legal. We have also read in the books of socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia that such cases have social acceptance. Lalu Prasad Yadav, as a father, should accept his son’s decision.”

further giving the example of late Ram Vilas Paswan, Singh said, “Paswan ji also got married for the second time while his first wife was alive, from that union, Chirag Paswan was born. This is nothing new.”