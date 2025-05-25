Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsLalu Prasad Yadav expels Tej Pratap Yadav from party for ‘Ignoring moral values’ after...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels Tej Pratap Yadav from party for ‘Ignoring moral values’ after Tej revealed his relationship with Anushka Yadav, says his eldest son will have no role in family

On May 24, 2025, Tej Pratap posted on Facebook, declaring a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yada

OpIndia Staff

On May 25, 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav announced that he is expelling his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for a period of six years. He also said that Tej Pratap will not have any role of any kind in the party and family from now on.

This dramatic decision, shared via a post on X, comes in the wake of Tej Pratap’s public announcement on May 24, 2025, where he revealed a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav, a disclosure that sparked controversy and later led to claims of his account being hacked.

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”

The RJD supremo further added, “He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu’s eldest son, has often been in the spotlight for controversial actions. His personal life has drawn particular scrutiny, notably his 2018 marriage to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD legislator Chandrika Rai, which ended in a highly publicized divorce filing later that year due to “compatibility issues.”

On May 24, 2025, Tej Pratap posted on Facebook, declaring a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav, stating, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav! We have known each other and loved each other for the past 12 years.” Shortly after, the post was deleted, and Tej Pratap claimed on X that his account was hacked and the photos were edited to defame him and his family, a statement that hardly convinced anyone.

Moreover, more images and videos of Tej Pratap with Anushka have appeared on social media, including visuals of what appears to be their wedding. As the divorce battle between Tej Pratap and Aishwarya yet to be resolved, his relationship with Anushka raises legal questions too.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India views China as its primary adversary, Pakistan as ancillary security problem, Pakistan regards India as existential threat: US Defence Intelligence Report

OpIndia Staff -

Congress mocks Modi govt’s united stance against Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror atttack, says BJP could not find enough party MPs to represent India’s policy globally

OpIndia Staff -

‘Only people of one religion were identified and killed’: Shashi Tharoor, part of all-party delegation mission of Modi govt, tells the truth of Pahalgam...

OpIndia Staff -

From Maoist stronghold to the arrival of first bus, top results in board exam: PM Modi highlights transformation in Gadchiroli, Dantewada in Mann ki...

ANI -

India has overtaken Japan to become the 4th largest economy, says NITI Aayog CEO citing IMF data

ANI -

Terrorists used to say ‘Subhanallah’ after terror attacks on India, now say ‘Ya Allah’ following PM Modi’s response: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindoor: How a 10-hour long Indian air assault on Pakistani military bases forced it to beg for ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -

Doctor, who tampered blood report in Pune Porsche case to show no alcohol in accused’s body, found involved in kidney racket: Details

OpIndia Staff -

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav drops a bombshell: Goes public with 12-year love story with Anushka Yadav

OpIndia Staff -

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in Delhi attracts investment commitments of ₹4.3 lakh crore, several landmark MoUs signed

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com