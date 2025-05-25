On May 25, 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav announced that he is expelling his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for a period of six years. He also said that Tej Pratap will not have any role of any kind in the party and family from now on.

This dramatic decision, shared via a post on X, comes in the wake of Tej Pratap’s public announcement on May 24, 2025, where he revealed a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav, a disclosure that sparked controversy and later led to claims of his account being hacked.

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”

The RJD supremo further added, “He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu’s eldest son, has often been in the spotlight for controversial actions. His personal life has drawn particular scrutiny, notably his 2018 marriage to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD legislator Chandrika Rai, which ended in a highly publicized divorce filing later that year due to “compatibility issues.”

On May 24, 2025, Tej Pratap posted on Facebook, declaring a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav, stating, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav! We have known each other and loved each other for the past 12 years.” Shortly after, the post was deleted, and Tej Pratap claimed on X that his account was hacked and the photos were edited to defame him and his family, a statement that hardly convinced anyone.

Moreover, more images and videos of Tej Pratap with Anushka have appeared on social media, including visuals of what appears to be their wedding. As the divorce battle between Tej Pratap and Aishwarya yet to be resolved, his relationship with Anushka raises legal questions too.