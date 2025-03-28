Massive wildfires in South Korea burns down 48,000 hectares of forest, 1300-year-old Buddhist temple

Multiple days of massive wildfires in South Korea have scorched over 48,000 hectares of forest, caused at least 28 deaths, and an enormous loss to wildlife and heritage temples in the region.

The fires that started last week have finally been contained on Friday. Initial estimates say that at least 28 people have died. The forest fires started around the town of Uiseong, in the North Gyeongsang province and spread rapidly to surrounding areas. Over 33,000 people, mostly in rural areas, have been displaced.

Over 5,580 personnel, 86 helicopters and 569 fire trucks were deployed to fight the fires.

The 1300-year-old Gounsa Buddhist temple has been destroyed in the fire. The extent of damage to many Buddhist sites is yet to be reported because many of these sites are in mountain regions inside forests.

By Friday afternoon,d around 94% of the fires have been doused, with the help of some light rain and cooler temperatures. This is reported as the worst wildfire in recent decades.