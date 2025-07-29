Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who recently made a derogatory remark about Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, was slapped in public during a TV debate in Noida. A viral video shows two young men confronting the Maulana mid-program, arguing with him before landing two sharp slaps. Rashidi is then seen fleeing the scene in visible panic.

According to reports, the attackers are said to be Samajwadi Party workers, one of whom has been identified as Mohit Nagar. The incident follows Rashidi’s controversial comment about Dimple Yadav sitting inside a mosque without fully covering herself. He had outrageously claimed she was “sitting there naked.”

समाजवादी पार्टी की सांसद डिम्पल यादव जी के ऊपर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले मौलाना साजिद रशीदी मे लगे तमाचे, गौतमबुद्धनगर के सपा नेता कुलदीप भाटी ने उड़ाए मौलाना के ऊपर तमाचे, फिलहाल मौलाना की सेहत मे सुधार है!! pic.twitter.com/Lw3fdvLWSr — Adv Vipin Nagar (@VipinNagarX) July 29, 2025

The video has since sparked intense reactions on social media, with many slamming Rashidi for his offensive remark and others questioning the manner of retaliation.