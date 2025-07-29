Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Maulana Sajid Rashidi thrashed by ‘SP goons’ in TV studio after saying “Dimple Yadav sat naked in a mosque”, video goes viral

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who recently made a derogatory remark about Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, was slapped in public during a TV debate in Noida. A viral video shows two young men confronting the Maulana mid-program, arguing with him before landing two sharp slaps. Rashidi is then seen fleeing the scene in visible panic.

According to reports, the attackers are said to be Samajwadi Party workers, one of whom has been identified as Mohit Nagar. The incident follows Rashidi’s controversial comment about Dimple Yadav sitting inside a mosque without fully covering herself. He had outrageously claimed she was “sitting there naked.”

The video has since sparked intense reactions on social media, with many slamming Rashidi for his offensive remark and others questioning the manner of retaliation.

