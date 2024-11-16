Saturday, November 16, 2024

Video of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, telling Muslims to vote for MVA in Maharastra election to seize power in Delhi, goes viral

A video of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, infamous for mainstreaming the ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory, has appealed to the Muslim community in Maharashtra to vote for the Congress-Sena-NCP alliance (also called Maha Vikas Aghadi).

In the viral clip, recorded on Thursday (14th November), Nomani was heard saying, “If it (BJP) loses in Maharashtra, then, the government in Delhi (a reference to Centre) will not survive for long.”

“Our target is not just Maharashtra. It is the Central government (markazii-hukuumat) and the future of India,” he appealed to the Muslim community.

He then heaped praises on the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi including Sharad Pawar, Udhhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Nana Patole.

In May this year, Sajjad Nomani had infamously claimed, “If you don’t exercise your right in the correct direction, your nation is such that it will forget the Rohingyas.”

“The leader of this country has a plan to put an end to the Waqf system in this country. It is you who will save our Madarsas and Masjids and Mazars. This one plan of Modi is going to cause danger to the entire Muslim community,” he alleged.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com