Video of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, telling Muslims to vote for MVA in Maharastra election to seize power in Delhi, goes viral

A video of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, infamous for mainstreaming the ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory, has appealed to the Muslim community in Maharashtra to vote for the Congress-Sena-NCP alliance (also called Maha Vikas Aghadi).

In the viral clip, recorded on Thursday (14th November), Nomani was heard saying, “If it (BJP) loses in Maharashtra, then, the government in Delhi (a reference to Centre) will not survive for long.”

“Our target is not just Maharashtra. It is the Central government (markazii-hukuumat) and the future of India,” he appealed to the Muslim community.

We must defeat BJP in Maharashtra by doing Vote Jihad & voting for INDI Alliance.

If we defeat BJP in Maharashtra,Modi gvt will also fall & we will have our own gvt- All India Personal Muslim Law Board spokie Sajjad Nomani



Dear Hindus, they're prepared. Are you? pic.twitter.com/DTiRMBnXnz — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 15, 2024

He then heaped praises on the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi including Sharad Pawar, Udhhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Nana Patole.

In May this year, Sajjad Nomani had infamously claimed, “If you don’t exercise your right in the correct direction, your nation is such that it will forget the Rohingyas.”

“The leader of this country has a plan to put an end to the Waqf system in this country. It is you who will save our Madarsas and Masjids and Mazars. This one plan of Modi is going to cause danger to the entire Muslim community,” he alleged.