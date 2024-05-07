Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Updated:

OpIndia Staff
Image- Viral video
2

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, some Islamist leaders from the Pune district of Maharashtra have asked all Muslims to vote for the candidates representing Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from the Pune, Shirur, Baramati and Mawal constituencies respectively. The declaration by the Islamist leaders was made at the ‘Taqreer By Hazrat Maulana Sajjad Nomani’ event organized by Kul Jamati Tanzeem Pune in the Kondwa region on 2nd May.

The video of the same went viral over the internet in which one of the organizers of the event could be seen announcing its unwavering support to the Congress and NCP Sharad Pawar faction.

“Kul Jamati Tanzeem has decided to extend support to Ravindra Dhangekar from Pune representing Congress, Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe from Baramati and Shirur representing NCP Sharad Pawar faction, and Sanjay Waghere from Maval representing Shiv Sena (UBT). We support these four candidates and appeal to you all community members to please get them elected to power. Also, ask your family members and friends to vote for them,” the organizer could be heard saying in the video.

The declaration was made at an event which was hosted in honor of Maulana Sajjad Nomani who spoke on the topic ‘Maujuda Halat Aur Hamari Zimmedari’ (the current situation and our responsibility. During his speech, Nomani stated that every Muslim who is a voter today should exercise his right in favor of the community.

“If you don’t exercise your right in the correct direction, your nation is such that it will forget the Rohingyas. The leader of this country has a plan to put an end to the Waqf system in this country. It is you who will save our Madarsas and Masjids and Mazars. This one plan of Modi is going to cause danger to the entire Muslim community,” Nomani could be seen instigating the Muslims against the government. (Time stamp : 1:05)

The voting for the Baramati constituency happened on 7th May 2024 while the voting for the Shirur, Pune, and Maval constituencies will happen on 13th May 2024.

Nomani furthered the theory of ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Maulana Sajjad Nomani is the same Islamist individual who furthered the theory of Bhagwa Love Trap claiming that Hindu men were trapping Muslim women deliberately in love affairs and then assaulting them. He had alleged that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) had created a team of young men to trap Muslim women.

“8 lakh Muslim women have turned infidel and left Islam after meeting their Hindu partners. RSS has created a team of Hindu youths who are trained in Islamic teachings and Urdu. They are then instructed to lure Muslim women into a love trap,” he could be heard saying in one of the videos.

Sajjad Nomani also claimed that such Hindu men are then rewarded with Rs 2.5 lakhs, a house, and a job, which supposedly serves as an ‘incentive’ for the Hindu community at a time of high unemployment. In one of his videos, a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board announced that sending girls to schools and colleges alone is forbidden (Haram) in Islam.

Sajjad Nomani also declared that those parents who send their daughters to educational institutes alone will be condemned to Hell (Jahannum). He added that Muslim girls should not be left unaccompanied, even if they wear a hijab.

He said that it does not matter even if the daughter is wearing a hijab and going to college, she is not to be left unaccompanied. While encouraging a new form of vigilantism, the cleric said, “If you are a father, a Muslim, or a good person, it is Haram to be careless about your daughter.”

A detailed report regarding Nomani’s provocative claims can be read here.

General elections are being held in India from 19 April to 1 June 2024 in seven phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results declared on 4 June 2024. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

