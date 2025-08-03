MEA refutes claims that India is suspending or reviewing some bilateral agreements with the US after Trump’s tariff assault

The government of India has denied a claim that India is considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States over President Donald Trump’s latest tariff assault. The fact check social media account of Ministry of External Affairs called it fake news.

Responding to a X post by an X account named Middle Eastern Affairs, @MEAFactCheck said, “Fake News Alert! This is FAKE News. No such statement made.”

This is FAKE News. No such statement made.#MEAFactCheck https://t.co/SzlPw0qOnu — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) August 3, 2025

The account @Middle_Eastern0 had posted, “Unprecedented statement from New Delhi: India is considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States if hostile economic policies continue. — Indian Ministry of External Affairs.”

However, the MEA has clarified that no statement has been made with such intention. While the government of India has not directly reacted to the 25% tariff imposed by the US, multiple reports citing govt sources have said that India is not looking for any retaliatory action. In fact, India may increase import of oil, communication equipment and gold from the US.