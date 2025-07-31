After Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on imports from India, Indian govt is considering increasing purchase of some items from the USA to placate the US president, a report by Bloomberg claims. However, the report added that this does not include purchase of defence equipment including the F-35 fighter jets.

As per the report, India not looking for any immediate retaliatory measure against Trump’s tariff, and is keen to continue the bilateral trade talk. India may increase purchase of natural gas, communication devices and gold from the US, the report stated citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the report added that the Modi government is unlikely to acquire additional defence equipment from the US, which is a key demand from Trump. He has threatened additional penalty on India for buying weapons and oil from Russia. Despite the possibility of angering him more, India is not considering more defence hardware from the US apart from what is already ordered, delivery of most of which are delayed by years.

Bloomberg stated that India has informed the US that the country is not interested in purchasing the F-35 stealth fighter jet. Notably, during PM Modi’s visit to the Whit House earlier this year, Trump had offered to sell the fifth-generation fighter jets. But Indian officials told US that India is more interested in jointly developing defence equipment and manufacturing them in India.

India’s reluctance to buy the F-35 jets, if confirms, means that India will buy around 50-60 Russian Su-57 fifth generation jets. While India is developing its own fifth generation fighters, the AMCA, it is not expected to be ready before 2035. Therefore, to meet the demand of IAF and to counter enhanced air powers of China and Pakistan, Indian Air Force has decided to buy around 3 squadrons of fifth generation jet from foreign nations. At present, F-35 and Su-57 are the only such jets available for purchase.