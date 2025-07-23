Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Media reports claiming that Jagdeep Dhankhar’s office has been sealed and he has been asked to vacate govt residence are fake, clarifies PIB

Two days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly, speculations are rife on the surprise. While he cited his poor health as the reason for resignation, it has been widely speculations that some major rift had occurred between him and the govt.

Amid this, fake news regarding ex-VP Dhankhar is also being spread on media. Today, several media houses published reports claiming that his office has been sealed, and his social media team has been sacked. It was further claimed that he has been asked to vacate his govt accommodation immediately.

However, PIB Fact Check, the fact check unit of the Press Information Buerau, has clarified that no such development has happened, and the claims are false. Posting the screenshot of a India TV report saying that Jagdeep Dhankhar’s office has been sealed and he has been asked to vacate his govt bungalow, the PIB Fact Check saif that these claims are false.

“Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it,” PIB Fact Check added.

