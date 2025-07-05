Meerut: Maulana raped a student in a madrasa for three years, got her aborted thrice with the help of his wife, arrested

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a Maulana raped a 22-year-old student in a madrasa in Lohianagar for three years. The student, who had come to Meerut from Bihar for studies, said that the Maulana raped her for 3 years. During this time, she became pregnant three times, but the Maulana got her aborted every time with the help of his wife. When the victim protested, she was beaten and mentally tortured.

Not only this, the Maulana even cut her hair and declared her mental so that no one would believe her. When the student tried to return home and booked a train ticket, the Maulana even assaulted her. Finally, one day, when the Maulana tried to rape her again, the student raised an alarm. With the help of neighbors, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

At present, the police have registered a case against the accused Maulana and arrested him and started investigating the matter.