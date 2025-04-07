Meerut: Muskaan, woman who killed her husband Saurabh and put the body in a cement drum, found pregnant in jail

Muskaan Rastogi, the woman in Meerut who has been in jail, along with her lover Sahil, for brutally killing her husband Saurabh and putting his body in a cement-filled drum, has been found pregnant by jail authorities.

Muskaan has been lodged in the Meerut jail since March 19, after she and her lover Sahil were arrested by the police on murder charges. Muskaan and Saahil, both drug addicts, have also been getting treatment for de-addiction.

Muskaan reportedly was found vomiting and unwell on Sunday, 06 April. In a routine pregnancy test, she was found to be pregnant. As per reports she has been learning sewing in jail, with other women inmates.

Muskaan has a daughter with her deceased husband Saurabh. Muskaan and Saahil were arrested after the chopped body of Saurabh was found inside a cement-filled drum in their rented house. It was Muskaan’s own parents who had alerted the police about their daughter’s crime.