Mexican Navy Ship with over 200 people on board hits Brooklyn bridge in New York, 3 seriously injured

On Saturday, May 17, a Mexican naval training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The ship, called Cuauhtémoc, struck the bridge around 8:26 p.m. local time.

The ship had over 200 people on board. 3 of them have been seriously injured, while several others received minor injuries.

Video from the incident showed a mast from the ship striking the bridge, with people on the mast hanging on. As per reports, there appeared to be a party-like atmosphere on the ship with music before the collision.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for further treatment, and investigation into the incident are underway.

