Mexican Navy Ship with over 200 people on board hits Brooklyn bridge in New York, 3 seriously injured

On Saturday, May 17, a Mexican naval training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The ship, called Cuauhtémoc, struck the bridge around 8:26 p.m. local time.

The ship had over 200 people on board. 3 of them have been seriously injured, while several others received minor injuries.

In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn bridge.



Can’t make it uppic.twitter.com/AUJy0q3oFB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025

Video from the incident showed a mast from the ship striking the bridge, with people on the mast hanging on. As per reports, there appeared to be a party-like atmosphere on the ship with music before the collision.

Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag pic.twitter.com/R8eJKwJaJ2 — Nelson Slinkard (@TheWillieNelson) May 18, 2025

The injured have been taken to the hospital for further treatment, and investigation into the incident are underway.