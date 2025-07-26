Mid-air scare: Southwest Airlines flight takes 500 feet sharp dive to avoid collision near Burbank

A Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank, California, turned harrowing on Friday after pilots were forced to take sudden evasive action to avoid a potential mid-air collision with a military aircraft. Flight 1496, bound for Las Vegas, plunged nearly 500 feet moments after takeoff when cockpit alerts warned of dangerously close air traffic.

Flight-tracking data shows the Boeing 737 came within just 4.86 miles laterally and 350 feet vertically of a British-built Hawker Hunter fighter jet that crossed its path. The jolt injured two flight attendants, though passengers escaped physical harm—though not without fear.

“It was terrifying. We really thought we were plummeting to a plane crash,” recalled passenger Caitlin Burdi.

Despite the sharp maneuver, the aircraft safely reached Las Vegas. This marks the second such incident in a week involving commercial jets and adds to a growing list of close encounters with military aircraft since March.

The FAA has launched an investigation, as questions swirl around the fighter jet’s presence in civilian airspace.