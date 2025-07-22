Tuesday, July 22, 2025

MiG-21 to fly away into the sunset after 62 years of service, ceremonial send off on September 19

The Indian Air Force is set to retire the remaining squadrons of the iconic Russian-made MiG-21 fighter jets. The jets will be phased out by September with 19th of September likely to be the date of the ceremonial send off.

Mig-21s will be replaced by indigenously developed and manufactured Tejas Mk1A.

MiG-21 (Mikoyan-Gurevich-21) has served India well for over 6 decades and has been a reliable asset during all these years.

The fighter jet was India’s first supersonic fighter, and gave India a huge technological edge during the 1960s and 70s. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com