MNS worker fighting for ‘Marathi language’ fails to answer basic questions about Maharashtra, gets exposed in viral video

An MNS worker who couldn’t even answer basic questions about Maharashtra has gone viral online after being horrendously embarrassed by a Times Now Navabharat journalist amidst rising tensions over the language politics in the state.

In a viral video on X, a reporter is seen questioning the MNS worker with basic questions such as, “When is Marathi Language Day?” and “When is Maharashtra Day?”.

The MNS worker failed to answer anything about his own State and kept speaking gibberish. He then ran away, humiliated and unable to answer anymore.

A journalist asked an MNS worker:

Do you know when Marathi Language Day is?

-Abba Dabba Jabba

Do you know when Maharashtra Day is?

-Abba Dabba Jabba



He asked a few more questions related to Maharashtra, but the worker couldn't answer and eventually ran away

This follows closely on the heels of a shocking attack in Thane, where a group of men, purportedly MNS workers, attacked a shopkeeper because he was speaking in Hindi, not Marathi.

The men repeatedly slapped him after he replied “all languages” when asked what language is spoken in Maharashtra. The video of the attack has evoked huge anger.

Though the MNS keeps demanding the imposition of Marathi, these consecutive events have set off criticism against the party’s hypocrisy. While they intimidate people in the name of Marathi pride, their party workers do not even have the minimum information about the state.