Maharashtra cancels 3-language policy in schools, sets up new panel to make recommendations about the languages

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an upper-level meeting on 23rd June and stated that the policy would be finalised only after discussing it with all stakeholders.

OpIndia Staff
Devendra Fadnavis

A day before the monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revoked the government resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy that had raised a huge political storm. The policy, which sought to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools, has now been cancelled.

The two GRs, issued on 16th April and 17th June, were contradictory. The first had made Hindi compulsory for Classes 1 to 5, but the second had made it optional while enacting regulations that effectively made Hindi the default option. On Sunday, June 29, CM Fadnavis declared both resolutions null and void. He also stated that a new committee under educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav would be established to review the policy afresh and advise how and from when it could be implemented.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister clarified the decision by stating that the government didn’t wish to politicise education. “We are committed to boosting Marathi and making Hindi just an optional third language,” he stated, “We even made it clear that students can choose any Indian language, not necessarily Hindi.”

Accompanied by deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis called out the Opposition, accusing them of engaging in “ugly politics”.

Devendra Fadnavis highlighted how the government led by Uddhav Thackeray had sanctioned the 150-page Mashelkar report, which had suggested making English and Hindi compulsory. He further stated that a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), Vijay Kadam, was a member of the committee that sanctioned the scheme.

Fadnavis said that the government had only one intention and that was to grant extra academic credits to students in Marathi-medium schools. He also mentioned that Education Minister Dada Bhuse has already consulted leaders of other parties to achieve a consensus on the language policy.

Mahayuti allies all agreed

While the government had at first withstood the pressure by amending the language policy in June, the protests did not subside. With the Opposition, as well as the MVA, and allies within the ruling Mahayuti coalition unsatisfied, the government eventually rescinded both resolutions.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was one of those who had opposed the compulsory introduction of Hindi, and CM Eknath Shinde too was worried that the language issue would serve to rekindle Shiv Sena (UBT)’s political story about Marathi pride.

The move was announced days ahead of the 5th July agitation declared by Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), both of which have been invoking the issue of “Marathi asmita” or regional identity.

How the controversy started

The language row commenced with the initial government directive on 16th April, making Hindi the third language from Class 1 through 5. This outraged people, and critics accused the government of cultural imposition.

In reaction, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse vowed that Hindi would not be compulsory and announced that a new order would be issued. The new GR, released on 17th June, stated Hindi would be the third language “by and large,” but students could choose another Indian language if a minimum of 20 students in the class opted for it. Critics claimed this still would make Hindi the default language.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened an upper-level meeting on 23rd June and stated that the policy would be finalised only after discussing it with all stakeholders.

On 26th June, Minister Bhuse also made it clear that for Classes 1 and 2, the third language would be taught orally and nothing else, and reading and writing would start only at Class 3. He again emphasised that Hindi was not mandatory, and students could choose any of the 22 Indian languages. The rule of 20 students, he stated, applied only if the government had to appoint teachers. If fewer students wanted a language, schools could offer it through online media.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

