Modi govt bans X accounts of Pakistani politicians Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto in India

The Modi government has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Pakistani politicians Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from being viewed in India, thus effectively ending the dissemination of misinformation and hate mongering.

‘Account Withheld: @BBhuttoZardari has been withheld in IN due to a legal demand. Learn More,” read a message from X on visiting the profile of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Screengrab of the X account of Bilawal Bhutto

A similar message was found on the X profile of Pakistani politician and PTI supremo, Imran Khan, who is currently languishing in jail.

Screengrab of the X account of Imran Khan

The development comes 12 days after Pakistan sponsored a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, where 4 Islamic terrorists massacred 26 tourists (most of whom were Hindus).

Earlier, the Modi government banned all categories of parcels and inbound mail coming to India through air and surface routes.

It has also banned the Instagram accounts of cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from being viewed in India.