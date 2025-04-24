Movie Abir Gulal starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan may not be allowed to release in India: IB Ministry sources 

The Bollywood movie starring Vani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan may be banned from release in India, due to the current public sentiments against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, say some reports citing sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Demands to ban the release of the movie have been raised on social media in the last two days, citing the Pakistan government’s involvement in terror attacks against India, and the failure of Pakistani actors to condemn these attacks.

Abir Gulal, a romance entertainer, stars Vani Kapoor, Fawad Khan in lead roles. It is produced by Vivek B Agarwal and directed by Arti S Bagdi. It was scheduled to release on May 9.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time”, Fawad Khan had posted on social media recently.