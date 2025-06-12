MP: Badshah Khan befriends Hindu mother of 2 on Instagram, breaks into her house and rapes her, assaults her when she refuses to convert

Badshah Khan entered a Hindu woman’s home and raped her in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh. Afterward, he began to pressure her to convert to Islam. When she rejected his demands, he forcibly took her out of her house, brought her to the street and beat her with his shoes, on the evening of 11th June. A video of the incident is viral on social media.

The accused was seen dragging the woman by her hair and hitting her. After the video gained widespread attention, the police took notice of the instance, arrested him and threw him behind bars. The victim reported in her complaint to the police that they became friends on Instagram two months ago. A few days later, he forcefully entered her home and raped her.

She stated that he seeks to forcibly keep her with him and hence started applying pressure on her to embrace Islam. When she declined, he began to assault her. According to media reports, when Deepak Tiwari, the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee became aware of this issue, he also approached the police. The woman has two children.