Madhya Pradesh: German shepherd ‘Bentho’ gives up its life to save owner from tiger

A German shepherd dog named Bentho has given up its life to save its owner from a tiger attack in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh. The loyal companion battled the predator until its final breath. The dog reportedly stood between the charging tiger and farmer Shivam Bargaiya.

The incident occurred at around 4 AM near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on 28th February when Shivam saw the tiger stalking him. When the tiger charged, Bentho courageously stood between Shivam and the tiger. The dog did not let the tiger pass but bore deep wounds during the fight. Eventually, baffled and bloodied from the fight, the tiger retreated into the forest. It was only then that Bentho fell to the ground, exhausted and wounded.

Shivam, who had frozen in fear, watched the battle as Bentho defended him, growling and snapping despite its grievous injuries. When the dog collapsed, panting heavily, Shivam picked up Bentho and rushed to veterinarian Akhilesh Singh. In a statement, Singh said that Shivam reached his doorstep at around 5 AM holding a badly injured German shepherd. He pleaded with Singh to save the dog. He begged, “Save him, he saved my life.”

When asked what had happened, Shivam told him that the dog had fought the tiger to save him. Singh tried his best, but the tiger’s fangs had dug deep into Bentho’s neck, and its claws had ripped into the dog. Bentho died a few hours later, leaving behind a story of loyalty and sacrifice.