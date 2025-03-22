MP: Woman presumed murdered returns alive after 18 months, 4 convicted in case still in jail

In a shocking turn of events, a woman from Madhya Pradesh, presumed murdered in 2023, has unexpectedly returned home, leaving her family and friends in disbelief.

Meanwhile, four individuals convicted of her “murder” are currently serving prison sentences.

As soon as 35-year-old Lalita Bai arrived at her home in Mandsaur district, her father took her to the Gandhi Sagar Police Station to report her return.

According to a report citing Lalita’s father, the family had performed her last rites after identifying a mutilated body based on physical features, including a tattoo on the hand and a black thread around the leg.

The police had initially arrested four men—Imran, Shahrukh, Sonu, and Ejaz—in connection with her alleged murder.

Lalita has now revealed that she had gone to Bhanipura village with Shahrukh, who later sold her to another man for ₹5 lakh. She had been in Kota, Rajasthan, for all these months and managed to return home after escaping.