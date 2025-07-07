In several cities and districts across the country, the solemn occasion of Muharram into an alarming display of provocation and blatant disrespect towards Hindu temples. From Bilaspur to Hazaribagh, disturbing incidents have surfaced, leaving society shocked and outraged.

In Bilaspur, videos exposed shocking scenes where individuals dressed in a lion costume created havoc, while others shamelessly performed vulgar dances atop the sacred dome of the revered Sharda Mata Temple — a place that embodies faith, purity, and devotion for millions. The act wasn’t just indecent; it was an intentional assault on religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, in Hazaribagh, tempers flared after an Islamic flag was provocatively placed on a Shiv Mandir during the Muharram procession. Such acts cross all boundaries of decency and deliberately target the sanctity of Hindu places of worship, igniting tension and disturbing communal harmony.