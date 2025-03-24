Mumbai: Demolition begins at Kunal Kamra event venue following his comments against Eknath Shinde

Alleged comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the eye of a storm following his comments calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. During one of his shows, Kamra called Eknath Shinde a ‘traitor’. Shiv Sena supporters got outraged following Kamra’s comments and started a protest against him.

Now, ‘The Habitat Studio’, the venue where the show was recorded, has also landed in trouble as BMC officials have reached the venue to carry out a demolition drive. As per media reports, BMC officials reached the studio with hammers for the demolition.

A part of the venue, which was built without authorisation, has apparently been demolished by BMC. The unauthorised part was reportedly a shed. The unauthorised part came to the notice of the authorities after the studio came to the spotlight following Kamra’s comments.