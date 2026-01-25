Mumbai police books uncle of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in ₹13 crore cheating case: Here is what we know so far

The Mumbai Police have registered a fresh cheating case against filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter, Krishna Bhatt, after a Pune-based businessman complained that he lost ₹13.5 crore after investing in film projects and related ventures. For the unversed, Vikram Bhatt is the uncle of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Case been registered against famous producer and director Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt at Versova Police Station. The father-daughter duo allegedly taken money from a businessman and promised good returns on investing it in cinema and other places. A businessman… pic.twitter.com/frM5tumZJ8 — DNA (@dna) January 24, 2026

The FIR has been filed at Versova Police Station, and the probe has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing due to the large amount involved.

According to the complaint, the businessman said he was convinced to put money into upcoming film projects in 2021 after being promised strong and quick returns. He stated that over time, despite repeated follow-ups, neither profits nor the original amount were returned.

The complainant also claimed that he was kept waiting for years for explanations about production delays and financial issues.

Police officials said an FIR has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating. Investigators are now checking documents, bank transactions, and the flow of funds to understand where the money went and whether others were affected similarly.

In December 2025, Rajasthan Police arrested Vikram and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, in connection with a separate ₹30 crore cheating case. The couple was taken into custody from Mumbai and later brought to Udaipur for court proceedings.

At that time, Rajasthan Police said they were examining financial records and issuing notices to other people linked to that case.

With the Mumbai case added to the list, investigators are now checking if money was taken from multiple investors through similar promises of high returns. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details may come out soon.