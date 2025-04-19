Mumbai: Thousands of Jains stage a protest against the demolition of a 90-year-old temple by the BMC

Mumbai’s Vile Parle saw thousands of Jains staging a peaceful protest march after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a 90-year-old Jain Temple, claiming it to be illegal.

Thousands of Jains hit the streets in Mumbai to mark their protest against what they deemed as a flagrant violation of their constitutional right to profess their faith.

Temple trustee Anil Shah claimed that the structure had stood since 1935 and, under municipal regulations, any building erected before 1961-62 is deemed legal. He alleged that civic authorities and officials had conspired to demolish the temple, which he described as a symbol of Jain religious faith.

Despite the demolition, devotees have resumed their worship at the site and have vowed to legally reconstruct the temple.

Reports indicate that police used a baton charge to disperse devotees who were protesting during the demolition.

Shah also mentioned that the civic authorities issued a brief notice and carried out the demolition early Wednesday morning, even though the Supreme Court had granted an eight-day window to submit documents in a lower court.

Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani revealed that he had urged municipal authorities to postpone the demolition and allow time for a court hearing. However, the BMC went ahead with the action, citing earlier court rulings that had deemed the temple structure illegal.

According to BMC officials, due process was strictly followed. They argued that the temple lacked valid legal documentation and pointed out that the matter had been entangled in litigation for over two decades, spanning the city civil court, the High Court, and even the Supreme Court. With no stay order in effect, officials said they had no choice but to proceed as per legal protocol.

In the wake of the demolition, the Jain community has taken to the streets in protest rallies, demanding answers, accountability, and justice for what they see as a blow to their faith and heritage.