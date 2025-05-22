Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Mumbai: Woman arrested for trying to trespass into Salman Khan’s house, second incident in 2 days  


A woman has been arrested for trying to enter actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. As per reports, the police are currently interrogating the woman to ascertain her motives. 

This is the second instance in 2 days when the actor’s house saw an attempt at trespassing. On May 20, a 23-year-old man named Jitendra Kumar Singh had tried to enter the actor’s house, police revealed today.

Jitendra was spotted roaming near the actor’s house in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments on the morning of May 20. He was stopped and asked to leave. In response, he had broken his mobile phone and left. Later the same day, Jitendra was caught trying to sneak into the Galaxy Apartment using a car of another resident of the building. He was handed over to the police.

Actor Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other mafia elements for years. His house is under constant police surveillance, and the actor employs considerable private security too.

