Murder case of Ripudaman Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India Bombing: Fight breaks out in Canada courtroom between 2 killers after guilty pleas

Ripudaman Malik was one of those who were acquitted in the 1985 Air India Bombing, the greatest air terror attack before 9/11 attacks. However, Malik, who was acquitted for his role in the terror attack, was shot dead years later in 2022 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

On Monday, October 21, one of the two men charged with the killing of Ripudaman Malik jumped across a New Westminster court in British Columbia, Canada, and attacked his co-accused.

Notably, both the accused have confessed to the murder and filed guilty pleas. The two accused are Jose Lopez and Tanner Fox. Lopez ran across the courtroom to attack Fox.

During their fight, the two killers punched and clawed at each other while the public watched.