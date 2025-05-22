Murder of Israel embassy staff in Washington DC: Killer Elias Rodriguez was with far-Left pro-Palestine group

The terrorist who killed two Jewish Israeli persons, employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, has been identified as Elias Rodriguez (30). Rodriguez was seen holding a red keffiyeh and shouting “Free, free Palestine!” as he was taken into custody.

As per reports, Rodriguez, who is from Chicago, is a member of the far-left, pro-Palestinian group known as the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Rodriguez holds a BA in English from the University of Illinois, Chicago. He worked as an oral history researcher at History Makers and was recently working as a Profiles Administration Specialist at the American Osteopathic Information Association. He also made a political donation to Joe Biden in 2020, Jerusalem Post reported.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic and brutal murder of our colleagues, Yarón Lischinsky @yaron_li, and his fiancé Sarah Milgram, this morning in Washington DC.



Israel stands united against terror. Terror will not deter us from continuing to represent our country with pride.… pic.twitter.com/Ax7vF2dvqk — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 22, 2025

Sarah Milgrim and her fiancé Yaron Lischinsky, both working with the Israeli embassy in Washington DC and about to get married soon, were brutally shot dead near the Jewish museum by Rodriguez on Wednesday, May 21.