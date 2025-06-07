Murder on Bakrid: Man killed after Eid prayers in Haridwar over year-old grudge

In a shocking incident on the day of Bakrid, a young man named Sahil was brutally murdered in the middle of the street in Haridwar’s Manglaur town, in the Pathanpura locality. The killing took place just as people were returning home after offering Eid prayers.

The accused, identified as Riyazat, is Sahil’s neighbor. A year ago, Riyazat’s son had drowned in a canal. Since then, he had harbored a belief that Sahil was somehow responsible for his son’s death. On Saturday, Riyazat acted on that suspicion—slashing Sahil to death in plain view.

Eyewitnesses say the murder sent shockwaves through the area. A crowd quickly gathered as Sahil lay bleeding on the road. Riyazat didn’t flee—instead, he walked to the Manglaur police outpost and confessed to the crime, surrendering himself.

Police have taken the accused into custody and sent Sahil’s body for postmortem. Interrogation is underway. The gruesome murder has cast a shadow over the Eid festivities, leaving the local community in shock and mourning.