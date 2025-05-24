Muslim driver offers namaz inside Tirupati Temple premises while accompanying Hindu pilgrims; viral video sparks outrage

A video of a Muslim driver offering namaz near the sacred Hindu town of Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh — one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in the world — has triggered outrage, political mudslinging, and renewed debate over religious practices in protected spiritual zones.

The now-viral footage shows the driver, part of a group ferrying Tamil Nadu pilgrims, laying out his prayer mat and performing Islamic prayers near the Purohita Sangham area on Thursday. At the time, the pilgrims were reportedly inside the Sri Venkateswara temple for darshan, according to sources in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)security wing.

ALERT: A man offered Namaz for more than 10 mins near the Tirumala Kalyana Mandapam wearing a Hazrat cap. Shocked by the provocation, especially in the backdrop of Pahalgam attack, TTD Vigilance is engaged in identifying the person who offered Namaz. Car number plate noted. pic.twitter.com/v9ZJafDDIT — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 22, 2025

The video — apparently shot by a passerby — exploded across social media, drawing swift criticism. At the heart of the outrage lies the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, which clearly prohibits non-Hindu religious worship on Tirumala hills.

YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lashed out at temple authorities, calling it a serious security lapse.

“With thousands of CCTV cameras and a dedicated security force, how could this happen? It’s a failure that insults the sanctity of this shrine and stirs communal sensitivities,” he stated.

The incident quickly snowballed into a political tug-of-war.

The local BJP unit accused the ruling party of negligence — and worse. G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, BJP leader and TTD board member, hinted at possible orchestration:

“We’re treating this seriously. The TTD and police are scanning CCTV footage. We’ll identify the driver and find out what really happened.”