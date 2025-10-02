Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Durga immersion procession in Burhanpur, vandalises idol near mosque

On Wednesday (1st October), a conflict erupted during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Nayakheda village of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. A frenzied Muslim mob threw stones at Hindus who were playing DJ during the immersion procession. A young man sustained injuries, and an idol was damaged.

In the aftermath of the incident, Hindu organizations held overnight protests demanding a First Information Report against the perpetrators. The police managed to restore order and extra forces have been stationed in the locality.

The dispute began as the procession approached a mosque, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Some individuals raised concerns about the sound from the DJ which resulted in intense arguments and subsequent stone-throwing. A youth suffered significant wounds and an idol was vandalized. VHP leader Shankar Chauhan stated that the police allowed the idol immersion but he was assaulted when he attempted to complain.

Afterward, activists from Hindu outfits assembled outside the Navara police station during the night, insisting on the apprehension of the culprita. They expressed their determination to continue their efforts until appropriate measures were implemented. Manju Dadu, the MLA of Nepanagar, visited the protesters at 9:30 pm and urged them to maintain peace. The individuals then began to disperse and return to their residences as things began to settle down.

Authorities indicated that the disagreement was insignificant and was managed promptly. Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Patidar mentioned that the circumstances are now entirely stable. Nevertheless, measures are being imposed to prevent any unforeseen events.

An increased police presence has been established in Nayakheda village and its neighboring regions. Law enforcement is actively patrolling to ensure peace and order. The perpetrators are being recognized and strict action will be enforced shortly.

This instance has emerged as yet another instance of communal tensions occurring during Hindu religious events. In the past, there have similar incidents at places of worship, including the stone-throwing incident involving a Kali idol in Vidisha.