The Art and Culture Department of Nagaland has started a state-wide survey to identify old manuscripts and historical records. This project is part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a big national effort by the Union Ministry of Culture. The aim is to find and document important records that reflect the state’s history and cultural knowledge.

According to reports, Nagaland’s documentary heritage is quite different from other parts of the country. Much of its history has not been stored in formal archives but is instead preserved in churches, missionary records, village institutions, early translations, customary records, and even private family collections. Because of this, many valuable materials are still scattered and remain undocumented.

The mission aims to identify, document and create a national database of manuscripts and historically significant records.#Nagaland #manuscriptsurvey #manuscript https://t.co/1ua9oZertl — Northeast Now (@NENowNews) April 29, 2026

Through this survey, the department wants to systematically identify such records and upload their details onto a national digital platform. It has appealed to institutions, organisations, and individuals to come forward and share information about any old manuscripts or records they may have.

At the same time, the department has clarified that this exercise is only for documentation purposes, and no materials will be taken away from their owners.

The Gyan Bharatam Mission is a national programme that focuses on identifying, documenting, and preserving manuscripts and historical records across India. It aims to build a comprehensive database so that the country’s rich documentary heritage and traditional knowledge can be protected and passed on to future generations. The mission has already started documenting undocumented manuscripts in several states.