Nagpur riots: Prime accused Fahim Khan granted bail, court cites ‘parity’ and investigation stage

Fahim Khan, the main accused in the March 17 Nagpur riots, was granted bail on Friday by a local sessions court. Khan, who was arrested for allegedly inciting mobs during communal violence in the Mahal area, walked closer to freedom after Judge Ajay Kulkarni observed “parity with co-accused” and the current stage of investigation.

Khan, 38, a burqa seller from Sanjaybagh Colony and president of the Minority Democratic Party, had his house demolished days after the riots. He was accused of running a WhatsApp group, ‘Sunny Youth Force,’ which police claimed was used to mobilise rioters. FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and state laws on rioting and unlawful assembly were filed against him.

Prosecution alleged he orchestrated the violence at Bhaldarpura Square, where mobs hurled petrol bombs and vandalised public property. His legal team countered, saying Khan—who contested the 2024 elections against Nitin Gadkari—was framed under political pressure.

Over 80 of the 120 accused have already secured bail. With Friday’s ruling, Khan is expected to be released early next week.