Nagpur violence key accused Fahim Khan gets bulldozer action, illegal properties demolished

In Maharashtra, Nagpur civic authorities are today destroying the illegal portions of the house and properties of Fahim Khan,a key accused in the recent Nagpur violence. Fahim Khan has been booked under sedition and other charges for his role in the Nagpur violence. As per reports, Khan had not removed the illegal constructions even after notice by civic authorities.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Civic authorities demolish the illegal portions of a house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence who has been booked for sedition, after he failed to remove the unauthorised structure.#NagpurViolence #NagpurNews



Nagpur Police on Wednesday (19th March) arrested Faheem Khan, city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP) in connection with Nagpur violence. The police have filed an FIR against 51 accused including Faheem Khan.

Khan is said to be the mastermind of the communal violence that broke out in Nagpur on 17th March.

As per senior police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that Khan’s provocative speech, which was captured in the video, directly contributed to the escalation of tensions, resulting in communal clashes.

