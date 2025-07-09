Namibia to roll out India’s UPI; PM Modi’s historic visit deepens strategic ties

In a major boost to India-Africa digital cooperation, Namibia is set to adopt India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) later this year. The announcement came on Wednesday after pivotal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, marking Modi’s first visit to the country.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Namibia ties, placing special emphasis on digital technology, defence, healthcare, education, agriculture, and critical minerals. The UPI rollout stems from a 2023 tech licensing pact between NPCI and the Bank of Namibia—making Namibia one of the first African nations to embrace India’s cutting-edge digital payments system.

Four key agreements were signed during the visit, including the launch of an Entrepreneurship Development Center and cooperation in health and medicine. Namibia also joined the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance, reinforcing climate and energy partnerships.

Modi paid tribute to Namibia’s founding father Sam Nujoma at the Heroes’ Acre memorial, calling him a visionary and a steadfast friend of India.

Calling Namibia a “valued and trusted partner,” PM Modi’s visit marks a new chapter in South-South cooperation, rooted in mutual respect, shared aspirations, and digital progress.