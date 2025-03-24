NASA won’t pay 9-month ‘overtime’ to Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, Donald Trump says 5 dollars per day is too bad

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were initially sent on an 8-day mission to the International Space Station. But due to technical, and allegedly political challenges, their stay in the ISS was extended to 9 months. However, the astronauts will not be receiving any overtime from NASA for this period.

US President Donald Trump has expressed concern at the situation, saying that the astronauts deserve to be paid for the entire period.

“Well, nobody’s ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I’ll pay it out of my own pocket. I’ll get it for them…And I want to thank Elon Musk, by the way…”, the US president said.

VIDEO | Washington: Here’s what US President Donald Trump said at a press conference when asked about the two astronauts he helped bring back from space not receiving overtime pay:



A reporter had told the US president that the NASA astronauts’ 278 extra days spent on ISS will result in no extra payment. As per NASA’s rules, ISS astronauts do not receive any overtime, weekend pay, or any holiday for the entire period. NASA spokesperson Jimi Russel had earlier informed the media that like any other federal govt employee, the 2 astronauts will only receive a $5 per day ‘incidental allowance’ for their extended stay on board the ISS. This means Sunita and Butch will only get $1430 extra apart from their salaries for the 9 months.