Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk at the Indian Navy’s Delhi headquarters, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The Intelligence Wing of Rajasthan Police apprehended Yadav following months of surveillance, uncovering a significant breach in national security.

Yadav, a resident of Haryana, shared confidential naval operations and defense data with a female ISI handler using the alias Priya Sharma via social media. Forensic analysis of his phone confirmed transmissions during Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strikes against terror hubs in Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack.

Addicted to online gaming and facing financial ruin from gambling debts, Yadav received payments through cryptocurrency (USDT) and direct bank transfers in exchange for sensitive information. He is now under joint interrogation by multiple agencies at Jaipur’s Central Interrogation Centre to assess the breach’s full scope.

This arrest coincides with a nationwide crackdown on ISI networks, intensified after recent terror incidents. Security agencies have urged public vigilance against suspicious social media contacts.