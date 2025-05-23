Friday, May 23, 2025

Naxal leader Basavaraju and 25 others killed in Abujhmad encounter carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.3 crores 

On May 21, 26 Naxals were killed in a prolonged operation by the DRG in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad area. It was reported that the deceased naxals included elusive leader Basavaraju and many others. State officials have now revealed that the 26 slain Left-wing terrorists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.3 crores on them since many were long wanted by law enforcement.

The 26 deceased cadre also included 12 women Naxals. 

Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the dreaded terrorist and general secretary of the banned CPI(M), was confirmed dead after the operation that lasted nearly 72 hours in the Abujhmad region, along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered after the operation.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com