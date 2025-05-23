Naxal leader Basavaraju and 25 others killed in Abujhmad encounter carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.3 crores 

On May 21, 26 Naxals were killed in a prolonged operation by the DRG in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad area. It was reported that the deceased naxals included elusive leader Basavaraju and many others. State officials have now revealed that the 26 slain Left-wing terrorists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 3.3 crores on them since many were long wanted by law enforcement.

The 26 deceased cadre also included 12 women Naxals.

Narayanpur, #Chhattisgarh: IG Bastar P Sundarraj and other officials inspect the weapons recovered during the encounter between DRG jawans and naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur on 21st May.



Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the dreaded terrorist and general secretary of the banned CPI(M), was confirmed dead after the operation that lasted nearly 72 hours in the Abujhmad region, along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered after the operation.