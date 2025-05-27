Naxal-Mukt Bharat approaching: 18 Maoist terrorists surrender in Sukma, 10 have lakhs of rewards on them

18 Maoist terrorists have surrendered before the authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, saying that they have lost faith in the Maoist ideology and want to return to mainstream society. As per reports, 10 among the 18 persons who have surrendered, have a cumulative bounty of Rs 38 lakhs on them.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan informed that the Maoists surrendered in the presence of CRPF and state police forces, saying that the ideology is hollow and dysfunctional and in the name of the ideology, Naxals have been torturing and exploiting local tribals all these years.

Madkam Ayta (25), and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakkha (26), both members of the PLGA, have rewards of Rs 8 lakhs each on their heads.

Two other Maoists named Madkam Kamlu and Madvi Chhannu have rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on them, and six other surrendered terrorists have rewards of Rs 2 Lakh each.

The surrendered Naxals will be given a cash help of Rs 50,000 each and other assistance by the government to merge back into the society and start their lives.

Last year, over 792 Naxals had surrendered in the Bastar region alone.