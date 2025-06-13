NDA candidates Kanad Purkayastha and Birendra Prasad Baishya elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Two NDA candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, as nobody else filed nomination for two vacant seats. BJP’s Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared winners.

June 9 was last day for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections which was scheduled to be held on June 19, 2025. Besides Kanad Purkayastha and Birendra Prasad, no other candidate field nomination for the elections. Therefore, they were elected unopposed.

The election was necessitated as the Rajya Sabha terms of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya are set to expire on June 14, 2025. While Baishya has been re-elected, Kanad Purkayastha, son of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, has replaced BJP’s Mission Ranjan Das.

Mission Ranjan Das remained Rajya Sabha MP for less than one year, as he won the by-election held in August last year. Two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam fell vacant last year after existing MPs Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa were elected to Lok Sabha in the general elections.